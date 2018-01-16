Opposition in Turkey urges gov't to refrain from operations in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) calls on the government to refrain from the expected operations in the Syrian city of Afrin, the Turkish media outlets reported Jan. 16.

The opposition explains this by saying that military operations in Afrin against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Syrian wing of PKK (YPG) can exacerbate the situation inside Turkey, as this may entail the activation of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group.

Meanwhile, CHP strongly condemned the US position on PYD and YPG.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the conduct of new military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Afrin against PYD and YPG is a matter of time.

He also noted that the US is creating an army of terrorists from PYD and YPG forces in Syria on the border with Turkey.