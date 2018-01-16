Bulgarian PM completes Azerbaijan visit

2018-01-16 10:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has today ended his visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was seen off by his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news