BHOS student implements Youth Foundation project (PHOTO)

2018-01-16 10:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Leyli Abbasova, a fifth-year Project Automation student of Baku High Oil School (BHOS), successfully completed a project entitled "Azerbaijan's Young Web Programmers".

The project, which became a winner of the 10th Grant competition conducted by the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, was carried out with the support of BHOS.

The main goal of the project was to increase knowledge of young people in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), raise their interest in web programming and introduce a wide range of ICT modern opportunities to students. The project tasks also included developing new national websites and expanding knowledge and skills of young people on HTML, CSS and Javas Programming languages.