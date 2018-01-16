Anti-drug operation launched in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Istanbul police are conducting an operation against drug traffickers, the city police said in a message Jan. 16.

According to the message, the operation to detain drug traffickers is being conducted at pre-established addresses.

There are detainees as a result of the operation, and currently, the operation continues. No further details were disclosed.

Earlier, police of the Diyarbakir province in eastern Turkey have confiscated over one ton of drugs.