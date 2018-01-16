Tajikistan, Uzbekistan may cancel visa regime

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

The agreement on the abolition of the visa regime between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is planned to be signed during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s forthcoming visit to Dushanbe this year, chairman of the Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development Aziz Abdukhakimov told journalists, Sputnik Tajikistan agency reported Jan. 16.

Abdukhakimov has not disclosed the date of Mirziyoyev’s visit to Tajikistan, stressing that this will happen soon.