Azerbaijan builds, restores 1,700 km of roads in 2 years

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

More than 1,700 kilometers of roads were built, reconstructed and repaired in Azerbaijan in 2016-2017, says an article of Chairman of Management Board of the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov, published by the official Respublika newspaper.

Meanwhile, 26 new bridges and eight pedestrian crossings were built on public and Baku city roads.