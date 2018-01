Uzbekistan seeks to grant visa-free status to more countries

2018-01-16 11:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to introduce a visa-free regime for five countries, Head of the State Committee for Tourism Aziz Abdukhakimov said during a press briefing.

He said that the country is doing a lot to simplify the visa regime.

"We are considering the introduction of a visa-free regime for five major countries, in addition to the three countries from where we expect the largest inflows of pilgrims," he said.