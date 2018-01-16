Rouhani slams war-waging, calls for unity among Islamic countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said that no country can settle its domestic problems via sending troops to other countries.

Rouhani made the remarks while addressing 13th Parliamentary Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Conference in Tehran on Jan. 16, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Rouhani said that no country can develop while waging war outside its borders and bombing and killing neighbors, which is an indirect reference to Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Relations between Tehran and Riyadh have been strained over the past years after their conflicting views on regional developments, particularly on Yemen and Syria, became more noticeable.

Rouhani further underlined that Islamic countries are not rivals to Iran.

He said that the Islamic world faces with numerous challenges including underdevelopment and poverty and called them to unite and solve their problems.

The Iranian president added that the Islamic countries must avoid dependence on foreign powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks Rouhani slammed the recent US decision on recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, adding that the Islamic countries will make every effort to help establish the Palestinian state‎.

