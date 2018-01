Uzbekistan Airways opening flight to Barcelona

2018-01-16 11:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways continues expanding the geography of flights.

A new regular flight to Spain on the Tashkent-Barcelona-Tashkent route will be launched from May 24, 2018.

The flights will be carried out weekly on Thursdays by comfortable Boeing aircraft.