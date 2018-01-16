Azerbaijan's FM to meet OSCE MG co-chairs, Armenian FM

2018-01-16 11:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is scheduled to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (USA), Stéphane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russian Federation) and Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan in Krakow, Poland, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Jan.16.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meetings, the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

