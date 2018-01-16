Iran slams US plan to create 'border force' in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized a plan by the US-led coalition to set up a new 'border force' in Syria.

The spokesperson of Foreign Ministry of Iran, Bahram Qasemi, has described the announcement on creating the new border force in Syria as an “obvious intervention” in the domestic issues of the Arab country which would worsen the crisis there, local media outlets reported.

Bahram Qasemi added that the US 'border plan' would fan the flames of war and cause destabilization in Syria.

He further urged the US to pull out its forces form Syria and allow the people of the country to decide their own fate.

Reuters earlier reported that the US-led coalition is working with its Syrian militia allies to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel.

