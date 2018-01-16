No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

The OSCE monitoring held along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Jan. 16 passed without incidents, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative along the line of contact near Sarijali village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, according to the message.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.