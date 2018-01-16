OIC condemns terror blast in Baghdad

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist crime that targeted innocent civilians in the center of the capital city of Baghdad, killing several people and wounding many more, said a message from OIC.

“OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen extended condolences to the bereaved families of the innocent victims who lost their lives during this sinful act of terror, expressing his wishes for speedy recovery to the wounded,” said the message.

Further, he reaffirmed that the OIC continues to work together with the government of Iraq and all political parties to secure national reconciliation, through the Baghdad Conference for National Reconciliation.