Turkmenistan creates working commission on TAPI gas pipeline project

2018-01-16

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on establishment of a working commission to coordinate the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Jan. 16.

The document was signed in order to improve the efficiency of implementation of projects of TAPI gas pipeline, as well as transport corridors and energy bridges along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route, and coordinate work.