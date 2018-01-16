Turkmen head extends condolences over Iranian tanker accident

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a letter of condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in connection with the Iranian oil tanker sunk in the East China Sea, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Berdimuhamedov conveyed the words of deep empathy and support to the relatives and friends of the victims.

An oil tanker burning in the East China Sea has sunk a week after it collided with another vessel, according to Chinese state media.