Iran, Kyrgyzstan to establish bilateral relations in number of sectors

2018-01-16 12:50 | www.trend.az

Iran and Kyrgyzstan intend to establish bilateral relations in a number of industries. To implement this goal, the parties signed a long-term cooperation agreement with the plan for the next 10 years, Kabar reports.

Ambassador of Iran to the Kyrgyz Republic Ali Mojtaba Ruzbehani during a meeting with journalists on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries said that in the first place this agreement provides for the development of economic relations and the increase in trade turnover between the parties.

"We signed a long-term agreement on 10-year cooperation, which provides for the development of bilateral relations in all areas. But the main emphasis is on the development of trade and economic relations. We have a great will to implement it, and we are optimistic," the ambassador said.

He also pointed out that Kyrgyzstan has great potential in tourism, and the diplomatic mission of Iran will carry out all sorts of activities to attract tourists from among its compatriots.