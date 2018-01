Brussels promises funding for Armenia to shut down Metsamor NPP

2018-01-16 13:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

The European Union promised to allocate 200 million euros for Armenia to shut down the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, Russia’s Nezavisimaya Gazeta daily newspaper reported Jan. 16.

The newspaper said Brussels also proposed to replace the nuclear power plant with an alternative, developing green energy, which has been promoted in Armenia for a long time by both Americans and Europeans.