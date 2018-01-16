Ukraine, Uzbekistan set to resume direct flights

2018-01-16 13:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Ukraine plan to resume direct flights by the end of 2018, Head of the State Committee for Tourism Aziz Abdukhakimov said during a press briefing.

Abdukhakimov said that Uzbekistan plans to resume air communication with Ukraine in 2018 and flights will be carried out to Kiev.

The aviation authorities had already agreed, but the flights themselves were postponed a little, he said. Abdukhakimov added that the President gave a number of instructions for the development of the tourism industry, including, among other things, air communication with Ukraine.

He noted that the Uzbek envoy in Ukraine is fruitfully working in this direction.