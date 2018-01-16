Turkey shouldn’t delay military operation in Syria: opposition

2018-01-16 13:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey shouldn’t delay the start of military operations against terrorists of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the city of Afrin in the north of Syria, said Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Turkish media reported Jan. 16.

Bahceli said the main target of the PYD and YPG terrorists is to exert pressure on Turkey, as well as dismember Syria.

He noted that Turkey has the right to ensure security of its borders.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the start of new military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Afrin against PYD and YPG is a matter of time.