Uzbekistan softens requirements for registration of foreigners

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 16

Uzbekistan has softened requirements for registration of foreigners and stateless persons in Tashkent city and Tashkent region, the Justice Ministry told Trend Jan. 16.

In particular, by the order of the Justice Ministry, amendments and additions were made to the directive on notarial acts, according to which foreign citizens and stateless persons have to purchase residential property in a new building for at least 600 million soums in order to obtain a residence permit in the Tashkent region.