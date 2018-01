Military operations to begin very soon in Syria’s Afrin: Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Military operations in Syria’s Afrin city against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) will begin very soon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Jan. 16.

Turkish Armed Forces will completely destroy PYD and YPG, Erdogan said.

He also noted that no one can prevent Turkey from starting these operations.