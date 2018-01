New advisers appointed to Azerbaijani taxes minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Orkhan Nazarli and Abdulla Tagiyev have been appointed as advisers to the Azerbaijani taxes minister, a source in the government told Trend Jan. 16.