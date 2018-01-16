Suma Chakrabarti to inagurate EBRD-Turkey donor fund

2018-01-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti will inaugurate EBRD-Turkey Donor Fund.

He will pay a two-day visit to Turkey on Jan.18-19 and launch the Fund as the country becomes a benefactor to the EBRD, in addition to being a founding shareholder and the Bank’s largest country of operations by investment volume.

As a donor Turkey, through the Undersecretariat of Treasury, will co-finance socially important EBRD-led projects which help boost economic growth and improve people’s lives.

During his visit, Chakrabarti will meet the country’s leadership to take stock of the Bank’s robust contribution to the Turkish economy and discuss the reforms needed to help the country realise its full economic potential.