Qatar central bank chief: will consider issue of virtual currencies

2018-01-16 14:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Qatar’s central bank will consider the issue of virtual currencies and there may be opportunity in future to introduce them in Qatar, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Sheikh Abdullah made the remark as he delivered a speech on Qatar’s plans to build a hub for financial technology, known as fintech.