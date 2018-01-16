Minister: Azerbaijan is Bulgaria’s strategic partner in energy sector

2018-01-16 18:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is Bulgaria’s strategic partner in the energy sector, said Temenuzhka Petkova, the country’s energy minister, Azerbaijani media outlets reported Jan. 16.

Work is underway on one exceptionally important joint project, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which will transport gas mainly from Azerbaijan in the volume of one billion cubic meters, Petkova said.

She noted that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have intensive relations, especially in the energy sector.