Turkmenistan, Palestine mull prospects for trade, economic co-op

2018-01-16

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry has hosted a meeting with Mazen Shamiah, a Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry official for Asia and Africa, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 16.