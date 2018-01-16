SWIFT, central securities depositories to promote blockchain in post-trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and seven central securities depositories (CSDs) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together to demonstrate how distributed ledger technology could be implemented in post-trade scenarios, such as corporate actions processing, including voting and proxy-voting, SWIFT said in a message Jan. 16.

The group will investigate the types of new products that can be built using it, and how existing standards such as ISO 20022 can support it.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Caja de Valores, Deposito Central de Valores, Nasdaq Market Technology AB, National Settlement Depository, SIX Securities Services and Strate Ltd are among the CSDs participating in the DLT (distributed ledger technology) project with SWIFT. Additional CSDs are expected to join in the coming weeks.

Today, securities processing, particularly in areas requiring multi-party contact, involve extremely cumbersome manual processes that can carry significant inherent cost and risk. As a part of the MOU, SWIFT and the CSDs have defined the product requirements for an e-voting solution based on DLT that includes common standards (ISO 20022) and principles.

“To ensure interoperability and smooth migration, it is crucial that new technologies support existing common standards such as ISO 20022,” said Stephen Lindsay, head of Standards at SWIFT. “The promise of the technology on paper is great, but it is currently missing a key component around standardisation. There is clear value in re-using established business definitions and facilitating interoperability amongst DLT implementations, which this project will demonstrate.”