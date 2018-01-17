Agent says World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired

The brother and agent of 2005 Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho says the former Brazil and Barcelona playmaker has retired from football, The Washington Post reported.

Roberto Assis told Brazilian outlets on Tuesday that his brother’s career as a professional footballer “is over.”

Assis said that farewell matches for the 37-year-old Ronaldinho are likely to be scheduled after the World Cup in Russia, which ends July 15.

Last July, Ronaldinho said on the sidelines of a friendly in Chechnya that was he was “too old” to return to action.