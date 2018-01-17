Czech parliament will approve new cabinet only without Babis as PM

About 200 people gathered in the Czech capital on Tuesday protesting against billionaire Andrej Babis, who was proposed by incumbent Czech President Milos Zeman to form the government. The meeting took place near the building of the parliament, Sputnik reported.

"We would like to show our protest against the situation, when the formation of the government has been ordered to a person suspected of a financial crime by police, as well as by the European Anti-Fraud Office," Tomas Pecinski told reporters.

Meanwhile, the new Czech government may be approved only with another person than Andrej Babis at the post of Prime Minister due to a police investigation on fraud suspicions launched against him, the parliament's member from the Social Democratic party, Jaroslav Foldyna, told Sputnik.

"President Milos Zeman announced in advance that he would allow Babis as the leader of the movement that had won in the October parliamentary elections a second attempt to form a cabinet, warning that Babis should agree in advance on the support by more than 100 lawmakers, but I think that this is an unlikely option. Members from all parties, except for the ANO movement, do not want to see the cabinet led by the person under investigation," Foldyna said.

The Social Democrats' faction will be ready to negotiate the support of a cabinet, only if there are no people under investigation in it, the lawmaker said.

"A certain way out of the situation may be the ANO movement's decision to delegate to a post of prime minister a different person than Babis," he noted.