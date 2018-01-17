EBRD interested in supporting Azerbaijan to develop renewable energy potential (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is interested in supporting Azerbaijan in developing its renewable energy potential, Trend learned from EBRD.

“In September 2017, the EBRD signed a Letter of Intent with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to cooperate on developing energy sector regulation in the country as well as supporting the development of renewable energy potential,” said a source in the bank.

The source noted that EBRD sees strong potential for the development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan under a supportive regulatory framework.