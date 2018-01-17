A glance at Iran’s food sector trade turnover

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian officials say that the share of Iran’s food and agriculture products in the country’s non-oil exports has been increasing during the current fiscal year (started March 2017).

The Islamic Republic’s food product exports were on the rise following the removal of the international sanctions in 2016. The Islamic Republic exported over 1.18 million tons of food products worth $2.7 billion during the last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), 8 percent more year-on-year in terms of value.

The country’s food product exports in the first nine months the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21, 2017) witnessed a rise by 13 percent in terms of volume and amounted to 1.37 million tons, according to Kaveh Zargaran, the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations.

Iran’s local media quoted Zargaran as saying that the country exported $2.075 billion worth of food industry products in the nine-month period, 0.5 percent more year-on-year.

Food industry products shared 6.6 percent of Iran’s non-oil exports in terms of value in the same span of time, he added.

Dairy products had the biggest share in Iran’s food exports (30 percent), standing at $620 million, which is 9 percent more year-on-year, Zargaran said.

The aforementioned figure includes $154 million worth of cheese and whey as well as $141 million worth of yogurt.