Georgian and Latvian legislative bodies sign partnership deal

2018-01-17 09:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Georgia’s Parliament and Latvia’s Saeima, the two countries’ legislative bodies, have signed a partnership deal, Agenda reports.

The agreement envisages the deepening of parliamentary relations between the two nations, coordination activities in international legislative organizations and the enhancement of exchange programs between Georgian and Latvian lawmakers.

"I am sure the agreement will upgrade Georgian-Latvian parliamentary relations to a new level,” Georgia’s Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze said.