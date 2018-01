Uzbekistan to introduce new bills

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan is considering to introduce new banknotes with a larger nominal value, the press service of the regulator said in a message.

The bank stated that it is planned to continue work on optimizing the structure of banknotes in circulation within the framework of tasks to improve cash circulation.