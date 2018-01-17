Jeenbekov meets with World Bank Vice President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller, Kabar with reference to the press service of the President reported.

Jeenbekov and Muller discussed prospects for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank for the coming years, exchanged views on priority areas of partnership, the report said.

The Kyrgyz President specified that the World Bank is one of the main partners for the development of Kyrgyzstan and expressed gratitude for the support provided in the socio-economic development of the country.

He mentioned that within the framework of joint cooperation, projects were implemented to strengthen such important sectors as transport, agriculture, energy, health, education, public administration, social protection of the population.

Cyril Muller stressed with satisfaction that the level of poverty has decreased by half in Kyrgyzstan during the years of independence, which is in line with the tasks of the World Bank to improve the well-being of the population.

"The results of a comprehensive research of Kyrgyzstan’s economy conducted by the World Bank showed that the country's poverty reduction efforts have been successful and further measures should focus on developing the private sector and improving the quality of services provided to achieve overall well-being. Kyrgyzstan citizens have access to education, medicine, energy, now it is necessary to improve the quality of services," Cyril Muller recommended.