Baku Higher Oil School starts co-op with Ernst &Young

2018-01-17 | www.trend.az

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met a Managing Partner of Ernst &Young (EY) in Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev and EY Cleantech and Sustainability Senior Gunel Farajova.

The rector highlighted the guests on activities, structure, achievements and development prospects of the Higher School. Having said that the workshop on Climate Changes and Sustainability conducted by Gunel Farajova at BHOS raised vivid interest from the students, he emphasized the importance of such seminars. Elmar Gasimov expressed his confidence that EY in Azerbaijan would hold similar workshops for BHOS students more often and that the cooperation with the company would successfully develop.

Having extended his gratitude for the interest in strengthening partnership relations with EY in Azerbaijan, Ilgar Veliyev spoke about his company, calling it a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. In his words, EY office in Baku is ready to provide consultations on increasing efficiency of BHOS work and consider opportunities to employ the Higher School graduates in the future.

The sides discussed ways of future cooperation, especially on preparation of the BHOS Sustainability Report, arrangements for the Higher School undergraduates’ internship at the company to enhance their skills in management, and holding workshops and training courses on career growth and sustainable development. They reached an agreement on several issues related to enhancing partnership between BHOS and EY.

EY (formerly Ernst & Young) is one of the largest multinational professional services firms in the world and it has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994.