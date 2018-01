Sea trips canceled in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea trips have been canceled due to a strong wind in Istanbul, the Organization for the Management of Maritime Transport of Turkey said in a message Jan. 17.

According to the weather forecaster, unstable weather condition in the water area of Istanbul will be observed until the weekend.