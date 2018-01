Tajikistan records GDP growth exceeding 7%

2018-01-17 10:45 | www.trend.az | 1

The growth of the GDP in Tajikistan in 2017 amounted to 7.1 percent compared to 2016, Sputnik Tajikistan reported citing the Tajik Statistics Agency.

Tajikistan's GDP amounted to about 61.1 billion somoni ($6.9 billion) in 2017.

Agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and fish farming dominate in the GDP structure, making up 21.1 percent of the total GDP volume. The share of agriculture increased by 0.4 percent in 2017.