President Aliyev attends opening of Baku distribution network’s building (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the administrative building of the Baku distribution network of Azerishig OJSC in Khatai district of Baku, substations #220 and #120, “Yasamal 1” substation with a capacity of 110 kW, “Gobu” substation with a capacity 110 kW.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the Azerbaijani president about the administrative building and substations.

