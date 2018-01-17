Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere

2018-01-17 11:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Kazakh parliament has approved a bill aimed at expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the tax sphere.

The bill entitled "On the ratification of the protocol between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on the introduction of amendments and additions to the Convention between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion with respect to income and property", dated Sept.16, 1996 .

The document aimed at developing cooperation between the tax authorities of both states by increasing the exchange of information, as well as applying domestic legislation when tax evasion and abuse of the provisions of the Convention are revealed.