Turkish Armed Forces shell Syria’s Afrin

2018-01-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have shelled the Syrian city of Afrin, the Turkish media reported Jan. 17 citing a military source.

According to the preliminary data, more than 20 members of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Syrian wing of PKK (YPG) were killed.