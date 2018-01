Kazakhstan - General Electric deal means new jobs in US

2018-01-17 11:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The US based General Electric (GE) and Kazakhstan Railways have concluded two new strategic initiatives worth nearly $900 million.

The initiative was concluded amid Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to the USA, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.