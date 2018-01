Turkish Airline to charge more fees for more convenient seats

2018-01-17 12:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Airlines (THY) began charging additional fees for more convenient seats on international flights, the Turkish media wrote on Jan.17.

Reportedly, the system of charging additional fees for more convenient places is applied from Jan 8, 2018.

Depending on the location, prices will vary from $19 to $79.