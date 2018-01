Kazakhstan’s airlines sign agreements worth over $1B with Boeing

2018-01-17 13:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s airline companies signed agreements worth $1.3 with Boeing, amid the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States and his meeting with the US President Donald Trump, Kazakh media reported.

Both leaders welcomed individual deals between Boeing and Kazakhstan based airlines, supporting the opening of 7,100 direct and indirect job places in the USA.