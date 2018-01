Personnel changes in Turkmen state concern

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Mergengeldy Khojaev has been appointed as deputy chairman of the Turkmen Highways (Türkmenawtoýollary) State Concern, according to a presidential decree.

Currently, the state concern is building the Turkmenbashi-Farap and Ashgabat-Dashoguz highways, which will allow linking various regions of the country, as well as increasing the level of passenger and cargo transportation.