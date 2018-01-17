Kazakhstan, US sign strategically important agreements

Kazakhstan and the US have concluded three intergovernmental agreements as part of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to the US and his meeting with President Donald Trump, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message Jan. 17.

The countries concluded an agreement on non-deduction of charges for air navigation services for state aircraft, a protocol to the agreement on provision of commercial railway transit through the territory of Kazakhstan, and an agreement on improvement of international tax compliance.

The countries also signed more than 20 commercial documents on investment, trade and economic cooperation to implement projects in aviation and space research, petrochemical and agricultural industries, as well as infrastructure development projects, worth nearly $7 billion.