Arabs interested in Azerbaijan's economy-class hotels

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Arab investors show interest to the hotel business in Azerbaijan, mainly to the "economy segment" hotels, Chairman of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Azerbaijan Samir Dubendi told Trend.

However, according to him, no hotels have been purchased in Azerbaijan so far.

"We do not have information on the sale of Azerbaijani hotels to Arab investors, but there is an interest. Last year, investors from Saudi Arabia, who were mainly interested in economy-class hotels, two- and three-star hotels approached us. But no agreement was reached, and the reasons remained unknown for us," Dubendi said.