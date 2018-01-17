Teenagers attacking students in Russian school charged with attempted murder

2018-01-17 14:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Charges have been brought against two teenagers who used knives to attack school students in the city of Perm, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said, TASS reports.

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Department continues a criminal investigation into an incident occurring at a Perm school," she said. "Two underage defendants have been charged under Articles 30.3 and 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder of two or more people, committed by a group of individuals acting in collusion)," Petrenko added.

According to investigators, on January 15, a tenth grader and his underage acquaintance came to the school bearing knives. They entered a room where junior students were having a class and deliberately stabbed nine kids and their teacher. According to the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson, the second attacker is a former student of the same school. The attackers also wounded each other and were taken to hospital.

A court have arrested them both for two months, so after being discharged from hospital they will be taken to a pre-trial detention center.