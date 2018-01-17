Iran unveils apparel ‎sector exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran exported over 3,000 tons of apparel worth $39 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), according to the date released by the country’s customs administration.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Oman, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Armenia, Georgia, Yemen, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, United Kingdom, Lebanon, India, Norway, Japan, Spain and Australia were among the destinations of the country’s apparel exports.

The Islamic Republic exported 3,800 tons of apparel worth $46.2 million in the last fiscal year (ended March 2017), up 2.6 percent in volume and 3.9 percent in value when compared to the previous year.