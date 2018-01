Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

2018-01-17 15:21 | www.trend.az | 1

3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded last night on the territory of Osh oblast, Kabar with reference to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the information, the tremors were felt around 01:54 local time. The earthquake focus was located on the slopes of the Zaalayskiy Range in 6 km to the east of the village of Bor-Dyobyo.