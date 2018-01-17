Turkish Stream pipeline operators starts building receiving terminal on Turkey’s coast

South Stream Transport, the operator of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction project, starts building a receiving terminal for the subsea gas line in Turkey, the company said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The subsea gas pipeline project is now implemented concurrently on three worksites: onshore in Russia and Turkey and in the Black Sea. The contract for construction of the receiving terminal was signed with Petrofac in September 2018. Tekfen, one of leading companies on the Turkey’s construction market, is engaged as the main subcontractor.

Construction site preparatory work will be carried at the initial phase. South Stream Transport obtained required permits and paid appropriate duties in accordance with Turkish laws.